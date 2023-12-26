NBA 2024 All-Star voting goes on until January

The NBA All-Star 2024 Indianapolis logo. This season’s All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis will pit East versus West. (Provided Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA is giving fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite starters for 2024’s All-Star game.

Voting began on Dec. 19 and will end on Jan. 20. The 73rd All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game will return to the classic East vs. West formatting, with the best of both sides of the nation being selected to compete. According to the NBA’s website, fans will count for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel account for both 25%.

Voting updates will be sent on Jan. 4,11, and 18. The starters voted for will be announced on the 25th.

Fans can vote on the NBA app or online.

