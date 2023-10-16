NBA gives local businesses free way to capitalize on 2024 All-Star Game

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Local businesses have an opportunity to see a massive uptick in foot traffic and sales by participating in registering with an app that will allow fans to collect points simply by visiting registered businesses with location services enabled.

Those points can be redeemed for exclusive NBA prizes including tickets, autographed merchandise, gift cards more.

“Think of Pokémon-Go for the All-Star Game,” Oscar Gutierrez told The Reporter. “Many of the visitors for the All-Star Game will visit Hamilton County.”

The app is free for fans and businesses alike, and the program is simple. Upon approval, your business will be entered into the NBA Events app. Upon arrival at your business, fans with the app will earn points.

This program is for Indiana-owned and operated businesses with a physical location. Examples include, but are not limited to:

Restaurants

Bars/Clubs that Serve Food

Retailers and Shops

Activity/Recreation Centers and Workout Facilities

Salons, Spas and Barber Shops

Businesses not eligible include

National restaurants, bars, or retailers

Businesses that compete with NBA marketing partners

Eligible Businesses can apply to participate by using the QR code or going online to tinyurl.com/NBAAllStar24Rewards.

Fans can download the app on Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching “NBA Events.”