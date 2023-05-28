NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy to attend Indianapolis 500 red carpet

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is seen at the opening night reception of All American: The Power of Sports exhibit at the National Archives Museum on September 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for National Archives Foundation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Basketball Association’s Larry O’Brien trophy will attend the 2023 Indy 500 red carpet as part of its “2023 NBA Finals Bucket List Tour.”

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is awarded annually to the winner of the NBA Finals. The trophy was originally named the Walter A. Brown Trophy and first awarded in 1977. The trophy was renamed in 1984 in honor of former NBA Commissioner Larry O’Brien, who served from 1975 to 1984.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have the most Larry O’Brien Trophies, with 11 in total.