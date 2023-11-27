Panthers fire Frank Reich in his first season with team at NFL-worst 1-10 record

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge.

The move came a day after the Panthers fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans for their fourth straight loss. The Panthers are 0-6 on the road.

Owner David Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was named interim coach.

Reich was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to November 2022, when he was fired by team owner Jim Irsay after starting the season 3-5-1. His overall record with the Colts was 40-33-1.