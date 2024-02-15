Popular NBA TV show takes its broadcast to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TNT’s “Inside the NBA” will broadcast Thursday through Sunday from the Indiana Convention Center as part of the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

The show features host Ernie Johnson along with former players Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Andre Plaisance, vice president of live events for TNT, says from 75 to 100 producers and technical directors spent Wednesday setting up for the remote broadcast.

“Anytime you can engage with the fan and make the fan feel part of the show, it’s a great opportunity for both of us. Nothing is more exciting than getting on the road and being able to interact with the fan,” Plaisance said.

Local contractors were brought into help construct the stage that will play host to a concert Thursday featuring O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I think we have up to 10 cameras to shoot the show tomorrow (Thursday) night and we’ll adjust that for the concert, but we’ll have more cameras and support crews to shoot the studio show because we actually have a live studio show tomorrow night that we typically shoot in our home studio but now we are taking it on the road,” Plaisance said.

NBA All-Star Game weekend events will be at three different locations: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium., and the Convention Center. Logistical challenges, though, are not unfamiliar territory for TNT.

“You know, we have a relationship with the NCAA Men’s Final Four. We’ve been here frequently with our relationship broadcasting March Madness. We love coming to Indianapolis,” Plaisance said.

The Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Diesel concerts are sold out, although tickets were still available Wednesday for a Saturday night concert featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Jelly Roll.