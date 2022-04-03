Sports

Reggie Miller surprises longtime Pacers Media Director ahead of retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Reggie Miller said, “I would NEVER miss this!” to the person inside the Pacers organization who hasn’t missed a thing since 1994.

Pacers Media Director David Benner is set to retire later this week at the conclusion of the regular season following 28 seasons with the organization.

Ahead of tipoff Sunday evening with Detroit, Benner was called to center court for a pregame ceremony.

Following a touching tribute, the ovation from the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse grew louder as five-time Pacers All-Star Reggie Miller emerged from the home tunnel, tapped Benner on the shoulder, and left him in awe.

“I was stunned, I was stunned,” Benner told WISH-TV Sunday. “It was funny, I was getting ready to text him the other day because we went the whole season without seeing each other at a game, and it would have been the first time in forever we went an entire year without seeing each other. And to have his son here too, that was special.”

Miller stuck around for the game and sat with Benner courtside, also catching up with his former Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

WISH Photo

Congratulations to David Benner who celebrates one of the finest runs as media director in NBA history. Sunday served as a fitting sendoff for a true professional.