Report: Former NFL player Charles Rogers dead at 38

Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers watches play during a Thanksgiving Day game, November 24, 2005, at Ford Field, Detroit. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Lions 27 – 7. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

(WISH) — College football standout and former NFL player Charles Rogers has died, according to reports.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Rogers has died at age 38.

Can confirm: Former MSU and Lions WR Charles Rogers has died. The Saginaw native was 38 years old. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 11, 2019

Rogers was a standout wide receiver with Michigan State University, leading him to be drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Injuries and suspensions kept his career from taking off.

Rogers ultimately came to be known as one of the biggest busts in NFL Draft history.

He only played in 15 games over the course of three seasons before his career was finished.