Single-day tickets on sale for US Olympic swimming team trials in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Single-day ticket sales have begun for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming that will come in June to Lucas Oil Stadium, USA Swimming says.

Sales for all-session tickets began in February, while three-day packages went on sale in mid-June.

The south half of the downtown Indianapolis stadium will house three pools on the field for the event from June 15-23. The ticket-sale website on Wednesday showed the price range for a single ticket on the final day, June 23, ranged from $28 to $169.70 per seat.

A list of what events are happening when is available online.

The event will select the U.S. swimmers going to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will run from July 26-Aug. 11.

Indianapolis learned in March 2022 that it would host the event. Indianapolis hosted the trials in 1924 when that Olympic team swam in Paris. In 2024, the trials will be on a football field for the first time.

A news release issued from Colorado-based USA Swimming said, “New for 2024 and to align with the competition schedule in Paris, the event includes nine days of competition with 17 sessions (eight preliminaries, nine finals). Single-day tickets start at $49 and give fans access to preliminary and finals sessions on a chosen day.”

Lucas Oil Stadium will seat 30,000, the release says.

The Indiana Convention Center, which is south of Lucas Oil Stadium, will host USA Swimming’s interactive fan-activation and retail area during the trials.

“Single-day tickets offer USA Swimming fans the ultimate flexibility when planning their trip to Indianapolis next summer,” Tim Hinchey III, president and chief executive officer of USA Swimming, said in the news release. “With nine days of competition, tickets starting under $50, and group ticket offerings, we have a plan for every fan. We look forward to hosting the fastest swim meet in the world to name the team of American swimmers headed to Paris.”