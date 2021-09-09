WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of season opener

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts season kicks off Sunday.

Every Wednesday on News 8, it’s WentzDay.

This season, News 8 will talk exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz each week.

In this interview, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Colts QB discussed these topics and more:

  • After the surgery on his foot, when was the moment Carson knew he would start Week 1.
  • How is he embracing the pressure of high expectations.
  • What’s special about this year’s team.
  • Message to Colts fans.
  • Going up against the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.
  • His passion for his AO1 Foundation.

