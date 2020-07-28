A better Tuesday with lots of sunshine!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with patchy fog in a few select spots. An area of high pressure will build Tuesday, clearing out the clouds and bringing in lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the mid-80s with lower humidity. Tuesday night will be a quiet and clear night with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be another nice day with highs in the upper 80s with humidity increasing slightly through the afternoon.

The next chance for rain will arrive Thursday with scattered showers and storms with highs cooling to the lower 80s. Temperatures will continue to cool to the upper 70s.

The 70s will stick around through the weekend with spotty showers and storms. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side through early next week with daily storm chances.