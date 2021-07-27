Weather

A hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with clear skies. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’re in store for a sunny and hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with uncomfortable humidity levels. Area of highs pressure will keep the state dry.

Monday night lows will fall to the lower 70s.

We have another 90° day on tap for us on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as area of high pressure dominates the state. We’ll cool off slightly Thursday with highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storm chances returning. We could see an isolated stronger storm or two with a marginal risk of severe weather across the state.

By the end of the week, highs will cool to the lower 80s and will stay in the lower 80s through Sunday with rain chances returning by the end of the weekend! By Tuesday of next week, we’ll see a huge swing in temperatures to the lower 70s with sunshine!