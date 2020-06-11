A beautiful Thursday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 20° difference from Wednesday to Thursday morning with more refreshing and cooler air with temperatures in the lower 60s. Lots of sunshine for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Cool and quiet Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s.

A great wrap to the week with temperatures slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s with a few more clouds. That’s due to a cold front, which will swing through the state. Some areas could see an isolated shower but most will stay dry.

The quiet stretch will continue through the rest of the weekend with highs cooling to the lower to 70s both Saturday and Sunday. An area of high pressure will dominate the weather through midweek next with lots of sunshine. Highs will slowly climb to the mid to upper 80s by the end of next week with rising humidity.