Cold and breezy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A breezy start to Wednesday morning with a few flurries around. Temperatures will start in the mid-20s. On Wednesday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies!

On Wednesday night a cold front will approach the state cranking up winds to 25-30 mph. Lows will fall to the mid-20s.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with highs in the mid-40s with a mainly sunny sky. It’ll turn much colder Friday with highs in the lower 30s with sunshine!

This weekend looks split right now with Saturday being the better of the two days. Highs will top out in the mid-30s Saturday. Sunday our next weather maker arrives with highs warming to the lower to mid-40s with a light mix arriving later on in the afternoon. It will transition over to showers Monday with highs in the mid-40s. After the front swing through the state, temperatures will cool to the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.