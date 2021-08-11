Weather

Hot and humid Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A stuffy and very warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. There are a few showers and storms around for the morning drive, especially in northern Indiana.

Another hot and humid day out ahead of us with highs returning to the lower 90s. Feel-like temperatures will top out in the lower 100s with a partly cloudy sky. We could see a stray shower or storm during the afternoon with a gusty thunderstorm possible the further north you go.

Wednesday night lows will fall to the lower 70s.

One more day in the 90s for Thursday with high humidity. A stray storm is possible through the afternoon with marginal risk. Friday, it’ll start to get cooler and slightly more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.

This weekend looks glorious and comfortable with highs slipping into the lower 80s with sunshine. Highs will continue to remain comfortable Sunday with most spots in the lower 80s with sunshine!