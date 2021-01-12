Mid-week warmup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel-like temperatures in the lower teens! Clouds will begin to clear Tuesday morning, allowing for a little bit of sunshine through the afternoon. An area of high pressure will usher in a southerly breeze and help boost temperatures in the lower 40s. Tuesday night should be a slightly warmer night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be the best day all week with highs warming to the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Still warm Thursday with highs in the mid-40s with more cloud cover through the afternoon. Showers will spread into the area late then change over to a light mix. Friday we will have scattered snow showers throughout the day with highs cooling to the lower 40s.

It’ll get even colder Saturday with highs in the lower 30s with spotty snow showers around. Accumulations right now look to be under an inch. Sunday looks dry and cold with highs in the upper 20s to near 30°. Colder air will stick around through early next week with a mix of sun and clouds.