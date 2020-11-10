Storms arrive Tuesday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very warm start to Tuesday morning with temperatures starting in the mid-60s. Expect to see clouds through Tuesday afternoon with a few light showers around as a cold front approaches the state. Winds will be gusty at times. Showers and storms will spread in Tuesday evening with a few storms possible. Lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a much cooler day with highs closer to where we should be for this time of year. Highs will top out in the mid-50s with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. The 50s and sunshine will stick around through the end of the week.

This weekend rain chances return with highs remaining in the low to mid-50s. Showers will arrive late Saturday and stick around early Sunday.