Stormy Thursday with highs in the mid-80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered storms Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered storm chances will stay in the forecast through the rest of the day with highs in the mid-80s.

There could be an isolated stronger storm especially south of I-70 Thursday afternoon. Thursday night a few light showers are possible with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday looks drier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with partly sunny skies. An isolated storm is possible during the afternoon.

A refreshing and nice weekend is ahead with highs in the lower to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity levels!

Take advantage of the dry and comfortable weather because leftovers of Tropical storm Cristobal will move in midweek bringing us showers and storms midweek with highs in the lower 80s.