Weather

Unsettled and warm week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers around through Monday morning with temperatures starting off very warm with most spots in the lower to mid-70s. Scattered showers and storm chances will continue through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 80s. Rain chances should become a bit more isolated overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered rain and storm chances will continue Tuesday with showers around at any point with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Unsettled weather will continue through much of the week with storms chances through the end of the week, with highs in the mid-80s through Friday.

Rain chances will move out just in time for the weekend with Saturday being partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s. The upper 80s will continue for Sunday afternoon with sun and clouds through Monday of next week.