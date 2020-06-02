Warm and humid midweek with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the upper 80s with a mainly sunny sky! Lows will cool to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be an even warmer day with highs in the lower 90s! Higher humidity as well, which could give some spots heat indices in the lower 90s. A front will sag across the state and spark up storms which could turn strong to severe. There is a slight risk in central Indiana. The main threat will be damaging winds and larger hail. The storms will pop up later on in the afternoon and will stick around through the evening hours.

Scattered storm chances will continue Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southern Indiana. Scattered showers and storms continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s.

Humidity will drop a bit this weekend with drier and more stable air in place allowing for a lot of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.