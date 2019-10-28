A great start to the week with big changes mid week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Great start to the week with temperatures in the mid 40s to start the morning. Highs will warm nicely with a lot of sunshine through the day. Highs widespread in the mid to upper 60s! Later tonight a few clouds move in with lows in the mid 40s.

Another great day Tuesday with a few more clouds highs will also run a bit cooler with most topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There could be an isolated shower through the afternoon but most should see a dry day.

Better chance of rain and showers Wednesday. Highs will only warm to the lower 50s. There is a marginal risk of stronger storm in southern Indiana. Rain will continue for Halloween. Trick-or-treating looks chilly and wet with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Some of the light rain will transition to a wintry mix late Thursday and early Friday but should move out quickly early Friday. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s Friday with a lot of sunshine. Looks dry for now this weekend and chilly with highs in the 40s.