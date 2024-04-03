A showcase of some uncommon spring colors in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This spring in central Indiana, the warm embrace of the season has coaxed our local flora into an early display of floral finery. Thanks to the gentle warmth that’s been gracing our neighborhoods, a variety of plants have shrugged off their winter slumber ahead of schedule, unfurling petals and poking vibrant colors through the soil to greet the sun. We’ve recently had a rough patch of weather, but nice outdoor conditions are right around the corner. Let’s take a look at a few unusual species coming into full color in early April this year.

JANE MAGNOLIA

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

The Jane Magnolia takes center stage with its striking, large, tulip-shaped flowers. This variety of the magnolia keeps develops and keeps its color later in the spring compared to most magnolias which flowers have started to wilt. These blooms, a mesmerizing shade of pink and white, stand out against the still-bare branches of early spring, creating a contrast that can’t help but capture the eye and the heart.

PERIWINKLE

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

Periwinkle flowers, with their delicate blue hues, are like the sky’s reflection on the ground. These ground-covering heroes add a dash of serene blue to the landscape. Their small, star-shaped flowers creating a carpet of tranquility that invites you to pause and appreciate the smaller beauties in life.

FORSYTHIA BUSH

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

The Forsythia Bush, a herald of spring, bursts into a blaze of yellow, its flowers forming before the leaves do. This vibrant display is like sunshine solidified into petals, offering a warm, visual hug that lifts spirits and announces the arrival of longer, brighter days.

SHADBUSH

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

Shadbush, also known as serviceberry, presents a more subtle charm with its clouds of delicate white flowers. This understated beauty speaks of the quiet moments of spring, its berries later in the season providing a feast for both eyes and local wildlife.

VIRGINIA BLUEBELL

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

Finally, the Virginia Bluebell enchants with clusters of bell-shaped, blue-violet flowers that seem to emerge from a fairy tale. Nestled in shady spots, they create pockets of cool, soothing color that contrast beautifully with the brighter shades of their floral companions.

As these blooms make an early entrance in central Indiana, they’re turning our neighborhoods into a spontaneous outdoor gallery, bursting with colors. Whether it’s the striking pink of the Jane Magnolia, the serene blue of periwinkles, or a different species in your neighborhood, nature’s ahead of schedule show invites us to enjoy the simple pleasure of witnessing spring in full swing. So, next time you’re out and about, why not take a moment to spot these floral celebrities? They’re sure to add a splash of joy to your day!