Sunny Thursday ahead, rain returns Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New rainfall amounts could reach up to 1″ for southern portions of the state.

This morning:

Some partial clearing is taking place over parts of the state, allowing for some Apache areas of fog to develop. Temperatures are comfortably cool, hovering in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Any fog that continues to develop, which could be dense in spots, should burn off by mid-morning.

Thursday:

The rest of the day should be dry and quiet, with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s.

Thursday night:

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will return by the mid- to late-evening hours over the southern half of the state. In parts of the state where we do not have rain, some areas of fog have developed.

Overnight fall to the mid-60s.

Friday:

The track of heavy rain is now shifting southward as we go into Friday. Scatter showers and thunderstorms are likely for the southern half of the state, with heavy rain potential at times.

This weekend:

High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s on Friday afternoon.

An area of low pressure moving across the state on Saturday could provide a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, but much of the start of the weekend should be dry. High temperatures will pop out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be dry and warm, with highs in the 80s to mid-80s.

8 day forecast:

Warmer temperatures will continue into the first half of the new work week. Temperatures will hit the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday. The next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives with a cold front on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. The end of the week looks to be more comfortable, with highs in the middle 70s for Thursday and possibly into Friday as well.