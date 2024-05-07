How common are enhanced risks of severe weather in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Storm Prediction Center issues daily convective outlooks to help identify severe weather risk days. Since 2014, this scale runs from 1 to 5 with a level 5 “high” risk being the most severe.

The forecast is probabilistic which expresses an estimate of a severe weather event occurring

within 25 miles of a point.

An enhanced (3/5) risk of severe weather is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of Indiana. Numerous severe storms will be possible for both of these days. You can find out more about these forecasts by visiting our weather blog here.

Number of enhanced (3/5) or stronger risks in prior years

In 2024, Indiana has tallied six days so far that have had an enhanced (3/5) risk or stronger. Of course, last year, it was very active when it came to severe weather. 10 days achieved the enhanced risk or stronger categories. Since the scale was adjusted in 2014, 2015 was the only one with more than 10 enhanced risk days or stronger.

For those wondering, the last high (5/5) risk of severe weather in Indiana was in November 2013.