Orionid meteor shower peaks Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have already seen a few shooting stars in the sky this month but get ready for a bigger show next week.

The Orionid meteor shower begins in early October and runs through the first week of November. The peak, which is where you can see the most shooting stars at once, is October 21 and 22.

The meteor shower is caused by the Earth passing through debris left by Halley’s Comet.

The name Orionid comes from where the meteors radiate or come from – in this case it’s the constellation Orion.

This year the moon will be in the last quarter moon phase which means there will be a little light interference.

In order to enjoy the sky show all you have to do is find a dark spot away from city lights and look up. The best viewing time is just before dawn.

During the peak you may be able to see 10-20 meteors per hour but keep in mind with the moon in the last quarter phase it may be closer to 10 per hour.