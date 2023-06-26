What we know about 4 tornadoes in Indiana on June 25, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes from Sunday, June 25.

Surveys recorded tornadoes hit in Johnson County, in southwestern Monroe County, in Daviess and northern Martin counties, and in southern Martin and northern Dubois counties.

The weather service at Indianapolis said Monday night that if new information comes in, updates may be made in the coming days.

Here are details released through Monday night from the National Weather Service at Indianapolis.

4:13-4:23 p.m., Johnson County

Estimated peak winds: 115 mph ( Enhanced Fujita scale rating of EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 5.4 miles.

Maximum width: 200-400 yards.

The tornado began just west of the intersection of Travis Road and Mullinix Road in Bargersville, where it intensified quickly and blew bricks off a house and damaged its roof. The tornado also moved a trailer into an adjacent yard, and snapped trees and utility poles.

The tornado then moved east through parts of the Kensington Grove housing subdivision, causing roof and tree damage.

It continued east into the Waters Edge neighborhood and over a pond in that area.

The tornado continued past the former Marsh Supermarkets location, on State Road 135 just south of West Stones Crossing Road, before hitting a nearby apartment complex under construction. The roof was torn from the length of one building in the complex, and multiple windows were broken. Debris in that are was found to be “impaled into the ground.”

The tornado then turned southeast and passed over an open field, leaving debris.

The tornado then skipped a bit before uprooting trees along West Johnson County Road 600 North just south of Restoration Church, 1550 W Tracy Road, Whiteland.

4:24-4:30 p.m., Daviess and Martin counties

Estimated peak winds: 100 mph (EF-1).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 1.55 miles.

Maximum width: 100 yards.

The tornado began just west of U.S. 231 and ended near the Naval Support Activity Crane facility. Damage included trees knocked down and topped.

4:30-4:37 p.m.; Oolitic, southwestern Monroe County

Estimated peak winds: 100 mph (EF-1).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 4.45 miles.

Maximum width: 100 yards.

The tornado initially damaged multiple outbuildings and a barn. Shortly after, it snapped multiple trees at their trunks. West of Rockport Road, the tornado damaged a house and a nearby outbuilding. Another house along Rockport Road received extensive roof damage.

4:34-4:46 p.m., southern Martin and northern Dubois counties

Estimated peak winds: 120 mph (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: 1 fatality, 1 injury.

Path length: 9.12 miles. Touched down 4 miles north-northeast of Alfordsville and lifted 1 mile west of Hillham.

Maximum width: 565 yards.

The tornado destroyed a two-car garage and ripped a roof off a home just west of Haw Creek Road in southern Martin County. The tornado crossed the White River and then damaged trees on Jackman Hill Road.

It next damaged all but one exterior wall of a home along Windom Road between River Road and Ridge Road. The weather service survey said, “Winds associated the tornado are believed to have gotten under the patio decking and lifted the structure as some 2x4s were shown to be sticking vertically upwards. This likely caused the eventual collapse of the structure. One fatality and one injury were reported at this

home.”

The tornado then damaged more trees — snapped them at their trucks or uprooting them — along Blue Creek Lane, on and north of Simmons Creek Road.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

