INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Hockey, pro basketball, baseball, beer and wine, Josh Kaufman and Earth Day: all are part of weekend activities in Indianapolis through Sunday.

Go Pacers, Roll Tribe and the Indy Fuel

Your Indiana Pacers are in a heated battle with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Games 3 and 4 are Friday and Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, at Victory Field, the Indianapolis Indians are full of promotions in their three-game weekend series with the Charlotte Knights including Fireworks Friday and a Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday featuring "Black Panther." The team will wear themed baseball jerseys Saturday and the first 2,500 fans through the Victory Field gates will receive a Black Panther bobblehead.

Last but not least, the Indy Fuel hockey team is in a first-round battle for the Kelly Cup against a regional rival, the Toledo Walleye. Game 4 will be Thursday and, if a Game 5 is needed, it will be played at 7:35 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Death and Taxes Day

Taxman Brewing Co. on the far south side of the city is hosting an outdoor Evasion release and tasting festival, featuring 40-plus Indiana-proud breweries, select wineries, live music and local food trucks. Death and Taxes Day is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those who buy a $50 ticket will get a commemorative snifter glass, two 12-ounce cans of Evasion, sample pours of Evasion and all Evasion variants, and unlimited sampling from the other breweries and wineries during the festival.

St. Benno Fest

The 2018 edition of St. Benno Fest will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Athenaeum. Following the traditions of our founding families, St. Benno and his goat, Herr Bock, will officially tap the keg with the ceremonial chugging of two beers. Party, dance and then Get Your Yodel On with St. Benno in the yodel contest. Get your groove on with Polkamotion and party with Sun King and local craft beer tastings. Tickets are $8, and proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the care and maintenance of the Historic Athenaeum.

Josh Kaufman with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Winner of "The Voice," host of the "2016 IPL Yuletide Celebration" and Indiana’s favorite adopted son, Josh Kaufman joins the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for Broadway blockbusters, smash soul hits and his original songs this Saturday at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. There are 3 shows, a ‘coffee pops’ performance at 11 a.m. Friday in addition to 8 p.m. shows both Friday and Saturday. You can purchase tickets online through the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Earth Day Festivities

Earth Day 2018 is this Sunday, and you have plenty of opportunities in and around the area to celebrate. The official Indianapolis festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military Park and feature local food vendors, kids activities, over 125 exhibitors, live music and a 5K "Recycle" run/walk.

Runs for Fun and or Charity

The second annual Hustle for the House Charity Event in Carmel will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration is $40 and proceeds benefit the St. Vincent House that supports Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. The race will start and finish in front of Prime 47 Steakhouse in Clay Terrace mall.

Another race option this weekend is the Spring Edition of the Brunch Run at the Rathskeller at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Fall Edition slated to take place on Oct. 7. Registration for both races is $100, but you can sign up for the Spring Race only for just $55. Registration includes a complimentary Bloody Mary, mimosa or beer (21 and older), and a Sunday brunch from the kitchen of The Rathskeller (scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, fruit, pastries and more) and a race T-shirt.

Indianapolis Arts Chorale Kabaret

The Indianapolis Arts Chorale singers will serenade you during their second annual Kabaret. There will be a reception, dinner and silent auction in this gala, which will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana City Brewing Co. Tickets will run you $30.

Brett Eldredge-The Long Way Tour

Brett Eldredge, a country singer hailing from Paris, Illinois, will stop at 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. Other performers will include Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline. Tickets (in short supply) were going for $81 at last check.