Producer and DJ Avicii has been found dead at the age of 28

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait in New York. Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead, Friday April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait in New York. Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead, Friday April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement said.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me." He is the subject of the 2017 Levan Tsikurishvil documentary "Avicii: True Stories."

11 Photos Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 07: DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

PHOTOS: Remembering Swedish DJ Avicii SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 07: DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 07: DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone) IRVINE, CA - MAY 31: Avicii performs onstage during the 22nd Annual KROQ Weenie Roast at Verizon Wireless Music Center on May 31, 2014 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.) DJ Avicii backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. iHeartRadio Music Awards are being broadcast live on NBC. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel) IRVINE, CA - MAY 31: Avicii performs onstage during the 22nd Annual KROQ Weenie Roast at Verizon Wireless Music Center on May 31, 2014 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.) LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Avicci performs on day 2 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 4, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 14: Avicii performs during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena on December 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Radio.com) Musician Avicii accepts the Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist award onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Avicii performs at the MLB Fan Cave on October 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Avicii performs at the MLB Fan Cave on October 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Avicii performs at the MLB Fan Cave on October 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover. He quit touring in 2016 but continued making music in the studio.

"It's been a very crazy journey. I started producing when I was 16. I started touring when I was 18. From that point on, I just jumped into 100 percent," Avicii told Billboard magazine in 2016.

"When I look back on my life, I think: whoa, did I do that? It was the best time of my life in a sense. It came with a price - a lot of stress a lot of anxiety for me - but it was the best journey of my life."