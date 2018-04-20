Actor and Comedian Tommy Davidson brings comedy tour to Indianapolis

Funnyman Tommy Davidson stopped by our Indy Style studios today!

The actor and comedian will be performing TONIGHT at the Silver Centre Event Hall at 8 p.m.

Tommy Davidson and Friends

New season of “Vacation Creation”

Comedy show in IN Friday, April 20 at Silver Centre – starts 8pm

Tickets: http://susevents.com

www.tommycat.net

About Tommy Davidson:

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

Davidson started his career as a standup comedian in Washington DC, earning an ardent following. Spotted by major concert promoters, he was first booked as the opening act for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G and Luther Vandross. It wasn’t long before he came to Hollywood and was headlining the biggest rooms and met Robert Townsend. This led to his first national tv appearance and starring role in Partners in Crime, the conduit to Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson’s career by offering him an opportunity to audition.

Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier -- the uniquely talented cast of the most adventurous primetime variety show on television, In Living Color (1990), made TV history. The iconic sketch show was recently honored with the 'Groundbreaking Award" by TV Land in a star-studded salute guided by Whoopi Goldberg and this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Tommy’s film debut started opposite Halle Berry in Strictly Business. A range of feature film roles from Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, where he received acclaim and praise for his turn as “Womack/Sleep ‘N Eats,” to Juwanna Mann (Morgan Creek) and the pivotal cameo in Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls, followed. Recently, he starred in the landmark, award-winning documentary, I Am Comic, opposite Tim Allen, Lewis Black and in the feature doc, Dying Laughing, alongside Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

Davidson’s hilarious impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other icons have become infamous. His visibility on In Living Color led to three Showtime specials: On Strength of New York, Illin’ in Philly and Takin’ it to DC. Tommy hosted and starred in Showtime's hugely popular Chocolate Sundaes special (eOne) which garnered rave reviews and will be seen on season 2 of the network's new hit series, Jim Carrey's "I'm Dying Up Here."

His elasticity as a performer is seen on the small screen with standout guests stints ranging from BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood opposite Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon to Celebrity Wife Swap. As a voice artist, America fell in love with Tommy as the star of Will Smith’s animated series, Youngin’s, Disney’s animated series, The Proud Family and alongside Michael Jai White in the critically-lauded spoof comedy, Black Dynamite (Adult Swim) as the character 'Cream Corn.'

Tommy hosts the new series, Vacation Creation, now in its second season on ABC granting once-in-a-lifetime vacation cruises to deserving families who would never be able to afford them. The hit show will be back for another season beginning this fall as current episodes air through May.

Through it all, Tommy's stand up engagements sell out coast to coast. He currently headlines "Off Color Comedy Tour" with Shawn Wayans and David Alan Grier prompting all to ask," Is ILC coming back?"