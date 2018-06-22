Radio personality Don Stuck shows off his new hairline
The results are in – Radio Personality Don Stuck’s hairline is like it was when he was 21!
Today on Indy Style, Don chat about his incredible results, alongside Darren Andrews, Clinic Director, PAI Medical Group.
PAI Medical Indiana
3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 3090
Indianapolis, IN 46268
www.WEGROWHAIRINDY.com
o Don is a PERFECT example of: follow the Treatment program - get RESULTS!
Multi-Unit Hair Grafting™ gave him MORE HAIR in ONE procedure
Don’s treatment program also consisted of PRP and Laser Treatments
