Arrest made in east side murder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gabriel Bassey. (Photo Provided/IMPD) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - An arrest has been made in an east side murder, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, 34-year-old Gabriel Bassey has been arrested for his connection to the death of Patricia Bassey, his mother.

On Wednesday, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of East 20th Street for a dead-on-arrival report. After arriving on scene, Patricia Bassey was discovered suffering from trauma.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced Patricia Bassey dead on scene.

Gabriel Bassey was taken in for questioning and over the course of questioning, officers learned that their was a disturbance between Gabriel Bassey and Patricia Bassey the prior night.

Gabriel Bassey faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Ayone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.