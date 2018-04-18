FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) - Fishers police are looking for whoever held up a Subway restaurant worker at gunpoint and robbed the store this month.

The sandwich shop employee, Mo Farzae, was not injured.

"He told me, 'If you don't give me the money, I shoot you,'" Farzae said.

Fishers Police Department on Wednesday released security video of the April 7 robbery. It shows a man in dark clothes walk into the store, hop up on the counter and point what appears to be a gun at Farzae.

The suspect wore a mask, but Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger said detectives believe someone knows who he is.

"This is not something that happens very often in Fishers, but this is a very serious crime. This is a violent person and we need the community's help to get this person off the streets," Weger said.

According to Weger, Fishers police have investigated five armed robberies over the past year. Weger said the employee complied with the robber's demands.

"This clerk did exactly what we would want people to do. We want them to be safe first and foremost," Weger said.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Fishers police at 317-595-3300.