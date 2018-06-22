Marion County Fair continues through the weekend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The 88th Annual Marion County Fair will continue Friday throughout the weekend.

The fair features rides on Midway, a petting zoo, food, and much more.

Saturday will be Kid's Day at the fair. There will be a Cutest Baby Contest, 4-H Dog Show, appearances by princesses and other shows happening throughout the day.

The fair will be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for daily admission and children five and under are free. Military, police and fire get in free with a valid ID.

For a full schedule, click here.