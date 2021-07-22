As Seen on TV

10 new additions announced for 2021 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a little over a week until the 2021 Indiana State Fair gets underway.

The state fair is near and dear to many Hoosiers, for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s because of the food, entertainment or the animals, there are a number of reasons to check out the fair.

Whatever may bring you out to the annual festival, the Indiana State Fair has announced 10 more things for the 2021 fair.

Budweiser Clydesdales : Known for their extreme strength and striking appearance, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are some of the most recognizable animals in the country and now you can see them while visiting your 2021 Indiana State Fair from July 30 through Aug. 8! Visit these majestic horses located just inside Gate 12 north of the Farm Bureau Building or catch them in the Daily Parade.

: Street Drum Corps is a world-renowned, high-energy, drum and percussion show, as seen on America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Master Chef, Glee, MTV and numerous professional sporting events. The group has a punk-rock sound and uses unique instruments, such as garbage cans, rain barrels, kitchenware, recycled products, and even power tools. Catch their daily performances at the Fair, starting at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.. Shows will take place at the Family Fun Park July 30-Aug. 1 (Opening Weekend) and will take place at the Gate 12 Kids’ Zone for the remainder of the Fair (August 4-22). The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: Filled with action-packed competition and lots of laughs, it’s the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show! The show features quality lumberjack competitors known throughout the world for their strength, skill, and athletic ability. Stop by the WGU Indiana Parklet to see them compete in events like log rolling and axe throwing. Shows start at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, 5:30, and 7:00 p.m. daily.

Animal Yoga: The Indiana State Fair is excited to offer animal yoga this year, featuring some of your favorite animals including goats, pigs, bunnies, and lambs! These cute animals will climb, cuddle, and entertain as you partake in a 45-minute beginner-level yoga session. Yoga sessions will take place July 31 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Aug. 1 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Aug. 12 at 6:00 p.m., Aug. 18 at 6:00 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m. Each session costs $35 per ticket and includes admission to the Fair. Space is limited, so make sure to register today at IndianaStateFair.com and secure your spot

The 2021 Indiana State Fair runs from July 30 to Aug. 22. For more information, click here.