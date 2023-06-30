Search
Dude Perfect bringing 'Pandemonium Tour' to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Power outages in the Circle City won’t stop YouTube sensations Dude Perfect from bringing their “Pandemonium Tour” to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.

Dude Perfect — consisting of former college roommates Tyler “Beard” Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett “Purple Hoser” Hilbert, and Cody “Tall Guy” Jones — is famous for their crazy stunts and trick-shot battles.

Friday night’s show will feature some of the most popular segments from the group’s “Overtime” series, including Cool Not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, and new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10.

Dude Perfect will hit the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets and advance parking are still available online.

Click here to visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website and learn more.

