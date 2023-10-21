Here’s how you can wish an Indiana woman a ‘Happy 108th Birthday!’

Inez Clevenger, the Union City woman who will be turning 108 years old on Oct. 21, 2023. (Provided Photo/Union City Heritage Assisted Living)

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — In just one week, an Indiana woman will hit the milestone of turning 108 years young.

Inez Clevenger’s birthday is on Saturday, Oct. 28, and this year she will turn 108. Now, the Heritage Assisted Living – Union City facility is encouraging people to help wish Inez a “Happy Birthday.”

The facility posted on Facebook that Inez “loves cards,” and requested the public’s help to wish her “Happy Birthday” by sending her birthday cards to the facility.

People responded to the post with more than 100 shares and comments.

Susan Smoot posted, “Inez is an amazing lady!! She is a blessing to us all!! She loved making banana nut bread or cookies for her Assisted Living family!! Happy “108th” Birthday, Inez!! Enjoy celebrating your very special day!! “

Jeannie Hollopeter said, “She is a very special lady, hope your day is as special as you are Inez.”

Barbara Allen Edwards posted, “Sharing the same birthday another year my friend and neighbor. You are amazing and so beautiful! Hope your day is very special and full of blessings! Sending you a big hug! Happy Birthday!!! “

Lori Lynch said, “What a wonderful and classy inspiration you are for the rest of us!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Those interested in sending Inez a birthday card can send it to the facility at 204 Staudt Drive, Union City, Indiana 47390.