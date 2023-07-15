Indiana included on list of ‘America’s 10 worst states to live and work in’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana was included on a list of “America’s 10 worst states to live and work in.”

Indiana was named the 7th worst state to live in and work in on CNBC’s annual list. The article added “With fewer than 10 licensed childcare facilities per 100,000 residents, the Hoosier State is making it hard for some families to fully participate in the workforce. It is the second-worst figure in the nation (behind Louisiana), according to the advocacy group Child Care Aware. Protections against discrimination under state law are limited as well.”

Qualifiers for the list include life factors (such as crimes rates, environmental quality, and health care), inclusiveness, voting rights, reproductive rights, protections against discrimination, and the quality and availability of childcare.

Indiana was given a life, health, and inclusion score of 113 out of 350 points by CNBC, which is the equivalent of a D- on their scale. Indiana made the 8th spot on the 2022 list, and was given 102 out of 325 points, which is the equivalent of an F.

Indiana’s crime rate was listed as a strength. Childcare and inclusiveness were listed as weaknesses. Inclusiveness was included as a weakness for Indiana on the 2022 list and the 2023 list.

Florida, Arkansas, and Tennessee were listed as “better” states at 10th, 9th, and 8th, respectively. The states listed as “worse” than Indiana were Missouri at 6th, Alabama & South Carolina tied for 4th, Louisiana at 3rd, Oklahoma at 2nd, and Texas in the number one spot.

CNBC also released a list of “America’s 10 best states to live and work in.” That list includes Connecticut at 10th, Massachusetts and Colorado tied for 8th, Washington at 7th, Oregon at 6th, Hawaii at 5th, Minnesota at 4th, New Jersey at 3rd, Maine at 2nd, and Vermont in the number one spot.