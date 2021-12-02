As Seen on TV

Marion County health dept. releases December COVID vaccine clinic, testing schedule

EL MONTE, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Dosage of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being prepared to give to patients. Through a jointly-operated Community Resource Center, L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan host a food pantry, pumpkin pie giveaway and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in El Monte, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images via CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County residents will have a number of opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in December.

That’s because on Wednesday the Marion County Public Health Department released their schedule for vaccine clinics and test sites for the month.

“The Marion County Public Health Department is closely monitoring developments from our federal health agencies after the first case of Omicron, a rapidly-spreading COVID variant of concern, was identified in the United States,” said Virginia Caine, MD, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Data from the surge of this variant continues to demonstrate that the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and those we love this holiday season is get vaccinated.”

The department said these resources are free to members of the community.

The schedule of times and locations are as follows:

Location M T W Th F S Indianapolis Public Library Martindale-Brightwood Branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive*ages 12+ only 10am-3:30pm 10am-4pm 10am-3:30pm 10am-3:30pm 10am-1pm Indianapolis Public Library College Avenue Branch, 4180 N. College Ave.*ages 12+ only 10am-3:30pm 10am-4pm 10am-3:30pm 10am-3:30pm 10am-1pm Northeast District Health Office6042 E. 21st St. 12pm-4pm 3pm-7pm 8am-Noon Dec. 18 only Eagledale Plaza Health Office2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13 8am-Noon Northwest District Health Office6940 N. Michigan Road 3pm-7pm 8am-Noon Dec.11 only South District Health Office7551 S. Shelby St. 3pm-7pm 8am-12pm 8am-Noon Dec. 4 only ACTION Health Center, 2868 N. Pennsylvania St.*Pfizer only 3pm-5pm 9am-Noon Dec. 11 only

Additionally, the Marion County Public Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at the following times:

Location M T W Th F S Marion County Public Health Department,3838 N. Rural Street 8:30am- 3:30pm 8:30am-3:30pm 9am-5pm 8:30am-3:30pm 8:30am-3:30pm Closed

Also, all of the above sites will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25 and 31.

For more information and to sign up for an appointment, click here.