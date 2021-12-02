Marion County health dept. releases December COVID vaccine clinic, testing schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County residents will have a number of opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in December.
That’s because on Wednesday the Marion County Public Health Department released their schedule for vaccine clinics and test sites for the month.
“The Marion County Public Health Department is closely monitoring developments from our federal health agencies after the first case of Omicron, a rapidly-spreading COVID variant of concern, was identified in the United States,” said Virginia Caine, MD, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Data from the surge of this variant continues to demonstrate that the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and those we love this holiday season is get vaccinated.”
The department said these resources are free to members of the community.
The schedule of times and locations are as follows:
|Location
|M
|T
|W
|Th
|F
|S
|Indianapolis Public Library Martindale-Brightwood Branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive*ages 12+ only
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-4pm
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-1pm
|Indianapolis Public Library College Avenue Branch, 4180 N. College Ave.*ages 12+ only
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-4pm
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-3:30pm
|10am-1pm
|Northeast District Health Office6042 E. 21st St.
|12pm-4pm
|3pm-7pm
|8am-Noon Dec. 18 only
|Eagledale Plaza Health Office2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13
|8am-Noon
|Northwest District Health Office6940 N. Michigan Road
|3pm-7pm
|8am-Noon Dec.11 only
|South District Health Office7551 S. Shelby St.
|3pm-7pm
|8am-12pm
|8am-Noon Dec. 4 only
|ACTION Health Center, 2868 N. Pennsylvania St.*Pfizer only
|3pm-5pm
|9am-Noon Dec. 11 only
Additionally, the Marion County Public Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at the following times:
|Location
|M
|T
|W
|Th
|F
|S
|Marion County Public Health Department,3838 N. Rural Street
|8:30am- 3:30pm
|8:30am-3:30pm
|9am-5pm
|8:30am-3:30pm
|8:30am-3:30pm
|Closed
Also, all of the above sites will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25 and 31.
For more information and to sign up for an appointment, click here.