As Seen on TV

One-on-one with Purdue’s gold medalist Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the North Texas Mean Green in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The USA U19 men’s basketball team grabbed a gold medal Sunday in Latvia, and Purdue’s sophomore-to-be Jaden Ivey is at the center of this story.

USA held off France 83-81 in the gold medal game to complete an undefeated run at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup with Ivey (16 points) pacing the red, white and blue.

This is just one chapter of a big summer for the Boilers’ promising wing.

On this episode, Charlie connects with Ivey to discuss his freshman season, a special relationship with Purdue University Head Coach Matt Painter, his rising stock in the eyes of NBA scouts and much more.

Plus: Is this THE year for the Boilers? Ivey shares an inside look on why March of 2022 may spell magic for this storied program.

Listen to the entire podcast interview here: