Indy Pride expects Pride Month celebrations to be bigger and better

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pride month has officially started, and Indy Pride has added roughly 20 events to its calendar.

Organizers say people can expect a bigger and better event.

For around 10 days, Military Park will be transformed into the Pride festival grounds. Organizers say they took feedback, and this go-around you’ll have more space to roam, see venders performs, and much more.

Pride is more than a month, but the date is set for the big celebration. Planned in six months, last year’s festival was the biggest celebration yet. Indy Pride Vice President of Community Events Jose Castillo-Jimenez says it can only go up.

“We had a full year to actually plan, and we’re coming bigger than ever,” Jimenez said.

last year brought a lot of trauma and uncertainty to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Jimenez says the next 30 days is about bringing community together, while showcasing the amazing people and talent Indiana has to offer.

“It comes from trauma, but it’s a moment to celebrate. it’s a moment to shine,” Jimenez said.

This year’s calendar has roughly 20 official events. Many are partnered with various LGBTQ+ organizations around the state and offering events for all age groups, backgrounds and allies.

“I think it’s just a way for you to come and see our world and interact with us, and see that it’s not that different,” Castillo-Jimenez said. “It’s not hard to be an ally, or to be an accomplice as I like to call it. I think accomplices are there to get in trouble with you and they fight with you no matter what.”

A few new safety measures have been added, along with a longer parade route, and entries. Parade entries reached 180 this year, compared to last year’s 140.

“More performers and more stages. I think we’re doing it bigger in every area that we can think of when it comes to safety, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to just space in general.”

The first Indy Pride events kick off Friday, with other agencies holding many more events throughout the month.