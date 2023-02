Celebrating

WISH-TV’s Celebrating Black History special

As part of our month-long celebration of Black history, WISH-TV presents our Celebrating Black History special! The show celebrates the contributions and important achievements by African Americans in U.S. history, and those striving for a better future.

Special thanks to The Jazz Kitchen for being our host.

THE CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY SPECIAL IS MADE POSSIBLE BY ESKENAZI HEALTH, MCDONALD’S, THE RICHARD M. FAIRBANKS FOUNDATION, AND BOSE McKINNEY & EVANS LLP.