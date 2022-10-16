Community Link

Community Link: Author shares breast cancer journey that leads to her published book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by author, Autumn Carter who shared her journey with breast cancer leading her to publish her first book called, “Thank you”.

“The journey honestly, I would think that it would be scary, but it wasn’t. I felt God’s presence every step of the way. I felt like this was not the end for me, but also to a beginning for me; a new beginning. I just felt like death was not an option for me. I knew that I was going to come out on the other side, and credit that all to Jesus,” Carter said.

Carters book “Thank you” can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble stores.