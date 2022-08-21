Community Link

Community Link: Celebrating the life of Major Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Indiana University Health Momentum Indy content manager, Dan Lee of Zipp and Olivia West.

“A Momentum Indy is really a festival of cycling that brings together high level professional competition with grassroots events that promote cycling, health, and really just fun for people of all ages, all experience levels of cycling, and all ability,” Dan Lee of Zipp said.

Enjoy the video above, and learn more by visiting the website here.