Community Link: Edna Martin Christian Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Barato Britt, president and CEO of Edna Martin Christian Center.

Investing in the lives of those in Martindale-Brightwood and surrounding neighborhoods through community-driven opportunities, the Edna Martin Christian Center helps foster stability, growth, and a vision of hope.

Britt shares insight into the history of the center and the many programs it has to offer for the community.

“Edna Martin Christian Center is an 82-year-old full-service community agency founded by our great founder, Ms. Martin, who had a passion, a commitment, and a vision and a ministry for calling for service to the community, a traditionally underserved community,” he said. “We still honor that tradition that started out as a childcare but expanded to greater opportunities that we continue to employ across the continuum of services.”

Britt added, “In addition to the programs that have really fortified us for decades, we’ve started to really stretch our muscles, recognizing community needs for some of the things that we felt uniquely positioned to address.”

Watch the full interview above to learn more.