Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation.

The ice rink is happening now from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 29.

Learn more about the ice rink by watching the video above and visiting the Holliday Park Foundation website.