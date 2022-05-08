Community Link

Community Link: Jackson Legal Services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Katie Jackson-Lindsay, Indianapolis criminal lawyer of Jackson Legal Services.

“I really wanted to do something that kept me in the community. So I just reminded myself that there are two sides of the justice system. There are victims who need the support of the prosecutor’s office, but also people accused of crimes. So I started my criminal defense law firm as a result of that,” Jackson-Lindsay said.

“My practice has sort of evolved on its own into mainly a major felony practice. I take cases at all levels, but right now with my caseload for the past couple of years, I’ve been known for specializing in major felony cases, drug and gun cases, as well as homicide cases throughout the city of Indianapolis as well as surrounding cities,” Jackson-Lindsay said.

“I think there are disparities that I don’t want to call them natural because they’re not natural and they’re not normal, and they’re not okay. I think there are disparities based on the history of our country in terms of race. I think there are disparities in terms of the economic level at which people are living. So absolutely I definitely do see those disparities in our system,” Jackson-Lindsay said.

“When you are looking for someone to just be your voice right, wrong, or indifferent, even if you’ve committed a crime, you have the right to quality legal representation . You have a right to good representation. So I think there needs to be a diverse range of attorneys on each side of the criminal justice system, and so I just hope that I’m doing my part in that regard,” Jackson-Lindsay said.

Jackson-Lindsay is part of the Marion County Bar Association for 2022 as president. The Marion County Bar Association was founded in 1925 on three principles, equality, justice, and fairness.

According to Jackson-Lindsay Jackson Legal Services is the minority bar association locally.

Attorney Katie Jackson-Lindsay can be reached at here. You can also contact her by email at jacksonlegalindy.com, or by telephone at 317-974-9779.