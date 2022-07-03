Community Link

Community Link: Providence Cristo Rey High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Fred Yeakey. Yeakey is the vice president of Providence Cristo Rey High School.

Providence Cristo Rey High School is a college prep high school in Indiana.

“We are a private catholic school, but our mission is to serve Indianapolis. In fact, we are a citywide school so we recruit all over,” Yeakey said.

“Our mission is to make sure students are not only college ready, but their college prepared. That means when they’re juniors and seniors, they’re already taking advance placement courses, as well as college courses that they can then transition to any institution that takes their credit,” Yeakey said.

