Community Link

Community Link: Studio G Fitness

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Gena Brown, owner of Studio G Fitness.

Studio G offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels.

“Studio G is a fitness facility for all people. We have ages 21 up to 97 coming to the studio,” Brown said.

“You never know what people have been through during their day, and when they come into Studio G fitness, they’re coming in there to get a workout so that they can release stress, or just what have you. If they’re sad, it’s our job for that 45 minutes to and hour to uplift them. We just always stress the importance of the balance with the eating, the rest, and your nutrition; all of it goes hand and hand if you’re looking to transform your body,” Brown said.

Visit the Studio G Facebook page here.