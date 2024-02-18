Community Link: The Indianapolis Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Lorenzo Esters, president of The Indianapolis Foundation.

With a focus on equity, The Indianapolis Foundation works to build a stronger community for all.

“At our very core, we’re about love, love for humanity, love for our community. And we do that through a lens of hope. Continuing to believe in the ability to provide equitable access to opportunity for allregardless of race, place or identity,” Esters said.

In partnership with the Central Indiana Community foundation, Esters says there are three things they do as a community foundation.

“We do grant making to nonprofits. We work with individuals and families to help them achieve their charitable goals and finally do community leadership,working alongside community to address some of our community’s greatest challenges,” he said. ” It’s so inspiring for me as a new president because that’s who I am at my core.”

The Indianpolis foundation is one of the oldest community foundations, which was founded in 1916.

