Community Link

Community Link: Tiny Urban Escapes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Robin D. Staten, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tiny Urban Escapes.

Tiny Urban Escapes is a shipping container hotel lead by an all female hospitality organization.

For more information about the services provided, click here.