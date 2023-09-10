Community Link: ‘Under the Skin’: Examining racism in healthcare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Award-winning writer, Linda Villarosa, in her book, “Under the Skin,” is said to reveal the forces in the American healthcare system and in American society that cause Black people to “live sicker and die quicker” compared to their white counterparts.

This week, Mays was joined by Alexandra Simonton, a member of the National Association of Health Services Executives, who shared more about the organization and an opportunity to learn about Villarosa’s book.

“The National Association of Health Services Executives (is) the premier organization (to promote the advancement and development) of Black healthcare professionals, and also to promote health equity for the communities that we serve,” Simonton said.

Simonton also weighs in on the importance of Villarosa’s book, as it addresses the disparities in the healthcare system, especially disparities faced by Black and brown people.

As a way to learn more about “Under the Skin,” the National Association of Health Services Executives Indianapolis Chapter is hosting Villarosa for a book discussion at Martin University from 5 – 7 p.m. Sept. 19.

General admission tickets are free. VIP tickets are also available for $25.

Watch the full interview to learn more.